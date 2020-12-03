Qasim Suri inaugurates new gas pipeline project in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Thursday inaugurated a project of new gas pipeline with cost of Rs, 1 billion at Sariab Raod for laying down pipelines in Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung and Kalat to address problems of gas pressure in winter season

General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Mandani Siddiqi, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Provincial General Secretary Abdul Bareach, and other senior party leaders and official were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Qasim Suri said Federal government has fulfilled prolonged demand of Balochistan people regarding gas pressures after announcing Rs,1 billion to lay down new gas pipeline in the area.

He said 6 inch pipeline had been laid down at Sariab area from 40 years ago which did not maintain gas pressure in the areas adding that now 8 inch gas pipelines would be laid down at both side of Sariab Road under contribution of central regime for addressing gas issues on permanent basis.

"This project will be completed till September 2021", he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Turbat and he also announced development package of Rs 600 billion for nine south districts of Balochistan in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

Dams were being constructed to reduce shortage of water in Quetta, he said adding people should utilize water according to their needs and avoid misusing of water in the area.

Qasim Khan Suri said federal government would also announce development package for north districts of Balochistan.

"Prime Minister is paying special attention on development of Balochistan aimed to bring as per other province", he said.

He said opposition leaders should end public gatherings for the protection of public lives from Covid-19 as second wave was dangerous.

Qasim Suri also urged public to cooperate with personnel of SSGC to prevent the pilferage of gas in the area, saying SSGC was taking action against gas pilferers in order to improve gas pressure in the area.

He also stressed people to ensure implementation of SOPs against Coronavirus in order to quell it in the area.