UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Inaugurates PIA Flight For Pilgrims From Quetta To Jeddah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates PIA flight for pilgrims from Quetta to Jeddah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday inaugurated direct service of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for Umrah flight from Quetta to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and later first PIA flight PK 787140 carrying pilgrims took off Quetta Airport for Jeddah at 5 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, he said federal government has fulfilled a long standing demand of Balochistan's people for the first time.

He said two flights would take off a week from Quetta to Jeddah (Saturday, Tuesday), adding it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all available facilities would be provided to people of Balochistan in order to develop province for removing backwardness from it.

Qasim Khan Suri maintained he was striving to serve people of Balochistan, saying Quetta to Jeddah flight facility for pilgrims was not available during past tenure and people had to go to other provinces.

He said in this context, incumbent regime has also started direct Jeddah flights from Quetta to facilitate pilgrims with Hajj flights which was positive sign of Balochistan, saying the PIA was getting back on its feet despite difficult situations and the PIA was considered best airlines in World.

"Federal government was trying to start flights from Quetta to Dubai and Iran for provision of amenities of people during flight journey", he said and added flight from Quetta to Gwadar were also being launched for further functional China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which would bring development in Balcohistan.

He also urged pilgrims to pray for the peace and development of the country.

On the occasion, Airport Manager PIA Qasim Khan Khilji, General Manager PIA, Khalil Ahmed Khosa, Chief Security Officer ASF Maqbool Ahmed and other official were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister World Quetta Hajj Iran Jeddah Dubai CPEC Saudi Arabia All From Government Best PIA Airport Gwadar

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

44 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

60 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.