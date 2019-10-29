Qasim Suri inaugurates PIA flight for pilgrims from Quetta to Jeddah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday inaugurated direct service of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for Umrah flight from Quetta to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and later first PIA flight PK 787140 carrying pilgrims took off Quetta Airport for Jeddah at 5 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, he said federal government has fulfilled a long standing demand of Balochistan's people for the first time.

He said two flights would take off a week from Quetta to Jeddah (Saturday, Tuesday), adding it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all available facilities would be provided to people of Balochistan in order to develop province for removing backwardness from it.

Qasim Khan Suri maintained he was striving to serve people of Balochistan, saying Quetta to Jeddah flight facility for pilgrims was not available during past tenure and people had to go to other provinces.

He said in this context, incumbent regime has also started direct Jeddah flights from Quetta to facilitate pilgrims with Hajj flights which was positive sign of Balochistan, saying the PIA was getting back on its feet despite difficult situations and the PIA was considered best airlines in World.

"Federal government was trying to start flights from Quetta to Dubai and Iran for provision of amenities of people during flight journey", he said and added flight from Quetta to Gwadar were also being launched for further functional China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which would bring development in Balcohistan.

He also urged pilgrims to pray for the peace and development of the country.

On the occasion, Airport Manager PIA Qasim Khan Khilji, General Manager PIA, Khalil Ahmed Khosa, Chief Security Officer ASF Maqbool Ahmed and other official were present.