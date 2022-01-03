UrduPoint.com

Qasim Suri Inaugurates PIA's Flight Operation From Quetta To Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates PIA's flight operation from Quetta to Dubai

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday inaugurated direct flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Quetta to Dubai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday inaugurated direct flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Quetta to Dubai.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on development of the province which was ignored in past regime.

He said that the flight operation from Quetta to Dubai was a long standing demand of the people while the launch of the flight operation to Dubai was a fulfillment of the government's promises saying that efforts were underway to provide all basic facilities to people of Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the areas.

The Deputy Speaker said people of Balochistan had to go to Karachi first for Dubai flight but PIA was proving airlines traveling facilities to people of the province from Quetta Airport to Dubai in order to decrease difficulties of public.

He said PIA had played important role during the pandemic coronavirus and the greatness of PIA would be gradually restored saying that the PIA is the identity and pride of Pakistan.

We are very happy to inaugurate the direct service of flight from Quetta to Dubai which was a prolong demand of people of Balochistan, he said.

He said Corona had affected all sectors including the PIA services and it has improved the system while flight now run on its schedule time which was commendable efforts.

"People are thanking us due to the good performance of PIA and positive measures by government", he said new runway under construction at Quetta Airport for larger ships.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Dubai All From Government PIA Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt failed in supplying fertilizer, DAP to ..

Sindh Govt failed in supplying fertilizer, DAP to growers: PTI leader

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in NAB officials promotions c ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army wins men, Wapda takes Women National ..

Pakistan Army wins men, Wapda takes Women National Judo Championship title

2 minutes ago
 Houthis Say Foreign Crew Still on Board Captured E ..

Houthis Say Foreign Crew Still on Board Captured Emirati Vessel

2 minutes ago
 125 bags of fake fertilizer seized, owner of facto ..

125 bags of fake fertilizer seized, owner of factory booked

5 minutes ago
 Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton re ..

Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.