Qasim Suri Inaugurates PRCS 'blood Donation' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:59 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates PRCS 'blood donation' campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday inaugurated Pakistan Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) countrywide "blood donation" campaign by donating blood here outside the Parliament House.

Talking to media, Deputy Speaker welcomed PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq at the pre-launch blood donation campaign from Parliament House.

He said that PRCS was specially invited to initiate this campaign for the great cause from here.

He said that Minister for Communications was working on the plan to reduce accidents on the roads where mostly people died due to blood related issues.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, renowned singer Abrar ul Haq, said that the PRCS had started this campaign from the Parliament House today.

He said that PRCS was providing its services in more than 192 countries in case of disasters on humanitarian basis.

He said that PRCS was working on short, medium and long term programmes to further increase its capacity. He said that annually 38,000 people died in road accidents in the country, many of them due to shortage of blood. He said Turkey was the biggest supporter of this humanitarian efforts.

He said that this campaign was not just of a political party but purely initiated on humanitarian basis.

