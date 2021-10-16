UrduPoint.com

Qasim Suri Inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:27 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday inaugurated the first Women Mobile Registration Van (MRV) here at Main NADRA Center

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday inaugurated the first Women mobile Registration Van (MRV) here at Main NADRA Center.

He said there would depute only female staff and women would received their National Identity Card (NIC) and B form after registeration.

The launch of the MRV for the first time in Balochistan is historic step which was a long standing demand of the people of the province, he said.

Suri said measures were being taken to solve problems including NADRA related issues of people including women at their doorsteps besides, other such vans for women would also be set up for facilitating of women in the area.

He further said that he was grateful to Central DG NADRA Tariq Malik for taking all possible steps in that regard.

DG NADRA Quetta Mir Alam Khan, Maqsood. Jindani, Azrak Khan and others also appreciated the steps taken in thiat regard saying the MRV would play a key role in addressing problems of women regarding NADRA issues.

Appreciating efforts of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, DG NADRA said that all this has been made possible due to efforts by him.

Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak Central Deputy General Secretary, Chairman Red Crescent Bari Breach, Spokesperson Muhammad Asif Tareen, President Women Wing Quetta Region Zulikha Mandokhel and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Quetta Mobile Bari Van Women All

Recent Stories

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

3 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing police party

Two held for torturing police party

3 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further sh ..

Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further shine to its status as a leading ..

45 minutes ago
 US Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Amo ..

US Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Embassy Staff in Bogota - R ..

3 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 UN chief calls rising poverty 'a moral indictment ..

UN chief calls rising poverty 'a moral indictment of our times'

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.