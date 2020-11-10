Qasim Suri inquires after Ch Shujaat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday visited the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and inquired about the health of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the visit, he expressed his best wishes and prayed for early recovery of veteran politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.