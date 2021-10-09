Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Friday visited the care camp of Harnai earthquake victims at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta and met the families of the injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Friday visited the care camp of Harnai earthquake victims at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta and met the families of the injured.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Javed Akhtar apprised the Deputy Speaker National Assembly and MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal of the steps taken for the treatment of the injured and accommodation facilities for attendants at Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta.

Qasim Khan Suri said that in the light of the special instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he visited the hospital to review provision of the medical facilities to those affected people who were wounded in Harnai earthquake.

He said Federal government was ready for cooperation with Balochistan to help victims of Harnai.

He said the prime minister directed that the relief activities should be continued under the coordination of central and provincial government till the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

He expressed his satisfaction of Balochistan Health Department over provision of medical facilities to the injured victims in the hospital.

On the occasion, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that the federal government and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal would extend all possible cooperation for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims and all the victims in Harnai.

"Two mobile food trucks of the project have also dispatched for Balochistan, these mobile food trucks will distribute food in the quake-hit areas", he said.

He said people with disabilities will be provided with wheelchairs while people with permanent disabilities will be provided with prosthetic lims along with medical treatment at Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

He said that relief checks should also be distributed among dead bodies of families of earthquake victims in Harnai district so that the family could return to normal life.

However, we will make an effort to provide immediate assistance to the bereaved families, he concluded.