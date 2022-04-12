Qasim Suri not to be allowed for further violation of constitution: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :PPPP Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday said that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has lost moral grounds and legitimacy to sit on the chair of Deputy Speaker while united opposition had already submitted no-trust motion against him on 8th of April in the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, she said that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri should follow the Constitution and rules. She said that the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri would not be allowed to further violate the Constitution.