UrduPoint.com

Qasim Suri Not To Be Allowed For Further Violation Of Constitution: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Qasim Suri not to be allowed for further violation of constitution: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :PPPP Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday said that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has lost moral grounds and legitimacy to sit on the chair of Deputy Speaker while united opposition had already submitted no-trust motion against him on 8th of April in the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, she said that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri should follow the Constitution and rules. She said that the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri would not be allowed to further violate the Constitution.

Related Topics

National Assembly April Moral Opposition

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

8 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

36 minutes ago
 WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in ..

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in 2022 to 3% From 4.7% - Report

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formati ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formation of cabinet

47 minutes ago
 SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop che ..

SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop cheques among students

47 minutes ago
 Three new corona cases reported in RWP

Three new corona cases reported in RWP

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.