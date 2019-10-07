UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Restored As MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Qasim Suri restored as MNA

Supreme Court Monday suspended the verdict of an election tribunal that nullified National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Monday suspended the verdict of an election tribunal that nullified National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's election.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arbab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard�the appeal filed by�Qasim Suri and issued notices to the parties in the case. The decision was earlier passed by an election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

During the course of proceedings, the court also suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s decision to�denotify�him as a member of the National Assembly.

The court also asked the election commission not to issue the election schedule for NA-265 (Quetta-II).

Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel for Qasim Suri said according to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) report, 1,533 were wrong identity cards, 368 were incomplete, 123 were duplicate, 183 were without thumb impression while 100 were unregistered votes which totally counted 3,198 while his client won the election with a margin of 5,585 votes.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said 19 witnesses had told the election tribunal that they were sent out the premises at the time of votes counting.

Naeem Bukhari said finger prints on 49,000 votes were correct.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan responded that the quality of 52,000 finger prints was not appropriate.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court would hear the appeal but in the meantime the constituency should not be without a representative.

The court after hearing arguments suspended the election tribunal's verdict and restored Qasim Suri as a Member of National Assembly (MNA).

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Supreme Court National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Election Commission Of Pakistan Court Naeem Bukhari NA-265

Recent Stories

Rahat and Aamer Yamin rock Sindh as Southern Punja ..

12 minutes ago

Lankan win the toss, elect to bat in 2nd T20

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

3 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

24 minutes ago

Liverpool in pole position to end title drought as ..

4 minutes ago

Army Reinforcements Deployed to South of Iraq Amid ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.