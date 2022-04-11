Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

(@Abdulla99267510)

The National Assembly is all set to elect new Prime Minister after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out as a result of no-confidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan said that he would send the copy of the threat letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan from the house.

He said that he followed the court orders, making it clear that sovereignty and respect of the country was the top priority.

He expressed these words as he started chairing the session of the National Assembly.

The NA session is all set to elect new Prime Minister after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out as a result of no-confidence.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is representing the joint opposition while PTI and its allies have fielded Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the office of Prime Minister.