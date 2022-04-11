UrduPoint.com

Qasim Suri Says Threat Letter Will Be Sent To CJP As NA Session Begins

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

The National Assembly is all set to elect new Prime Minister after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out as a result of no-confidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan said that he would send the copy of the threat letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan from the house.

He said that he followed the court orders, making it clear that sovereignty and respect of the country was the top priority.

He expressed these words as he started chairing the session of the National Assembly.

The NA session is all set to elect new Prime Minister after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out as a result of no-confidence.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is representing the joint opposition while PTI and its allies have fielded Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the office of Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister All From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interba ..

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

25 minutes ago
 PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

47 minutes ago
 Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-mot ..

Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-motion against KP CM

1 hour ago
 ATC awards double death sentence on murder, kidnap ..

ATC awards double death sentence on murder, kidnapping for ransom

60 minutes ago
 Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against ..

Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against CM

60 minutes ago
 Low intensity blast ripped apart railway track nea ..

Low intensity blast ripped apart railway track near Kotri

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.