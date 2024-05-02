Qasim Suri Skips Hearing Before SC
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Supreme Court on Thursday again summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in personal capacity in his appeal against re-election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday again summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in personal capacity in his appeal against re-election.
Qasim Suri did not appear before the court despite its summon order.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.
The court staff informed the bench that the notice was served at the address of Qasim Suri which was received by his brother who expressed ignorance about his location.
The court again issued notice to Qasim Suri and adjourned the case till indefinite time.
In 2018, the election tribunal had ordered re-election in the constituency of Qsim Suri on allegations of rigging.
However, Mr. Suri filed an appeal with the apex court, which granted a stay order against the verdict.
Recent Stories
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital28 minutes ago
-
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas34 minutes ago
-
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan30 minutes ago
-
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber28 minutes ago
-
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization28 minutes ago
-
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance28 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur announces Rs50mn grant for PPC27 minutes ago
-
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package1 hour ago
-
29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”1 hour ago
-
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app1 hour ago