Qasim Suri skips hearing before SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday again summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in personal capacity in his appeal against re-election.

Qasim Suri did not appear before the court despite its summon order.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The court staff informed the bench that the notice was served at the address of Qasim Suri which was received by his brother who expressed ignorance about his location.

The court again issued notice to Qasim Suri and adjourned the case till indefinite time.

In 2018, the election tribunal had ordered re-election in the constituency of Qsim Suri on allegations of rigging.

However, Mr. Suri filed an appeal with the apex court, which granted a stay order against the verdict.