Open Menu

Qasim Suri Skips Hearing Before SC

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Qasim Suri skips hearing before SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday again summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in personal capacity in his appeal against re-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday again summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in personal capacity in his appeal against re-election.

Qasim Suri did not appear before the court despite its summon order.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The court staff informed the bench that the notice was served at the address of Qasim Suri which was received by his brother who expressed ignorance about his location.

The court again issued notice to Qasim Suri and adjourned the case till indefinite time.

In 2018, the election tribunal had ordered re-election in the constituency of Qsim Suri on allegations of rigging.

However, Mr. Suri filed an appeal with the apex court, which granted a stay order against the verdict.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Supreme Court 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3

Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3

27 minutes ago
 Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

28 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

28 minutes ago
 Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontlin ..

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

28 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part- ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence

28 minutes ago
 PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerba ..

PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

34 minutes ago
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

30 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses ami ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests

30 minutes ago
 Committee holds former PCB director responsible fo ..

Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..

34 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

30 minutes ago
 AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion wel ..

AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund

28 minutes ago
 Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan