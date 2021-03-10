UrduPoint.com
Qasim Suri Tests Positive For COVID-19

Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy speaker, in a tweet, wrote that his COVID-19 test came out positive.

He said that he suffered from a mild fever, accompanied by a headache, for the last two or three days.

Suri asked people to pray for him and also urged the masses to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.

"Make sure your elders get the coronavirus vaccine," he added.

