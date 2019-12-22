UrduPoint.com
Qasim Suri To Act As Speakers NA

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri will act as Speaker with effect from today (December, 22) till the return of Speaker Asad Qaiser who has proceeded to Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly on Sunday, the Deputy Speaker shall act as Speaker in pursuance of the provisions of clause (3) of Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Notification in this regard has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker Asad Qaiser has proceeded to Saudi Arabia on an official visit along-with a Parliamentary delegation. The Speaker is undertaking this visit on the invitation of Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Shura Council of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation besides meeting with the Chairman Shura Council, will call on Khadim Al-Haramayn Al-Sharifyan and other Members of the Saudi Ruling hierarchy and Pakistani expatriates.

More Stories From Pakistan

