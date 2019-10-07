Qasim Suri to remain MNA, Deputy Speaker after Supreme Court order: Ali Muhammad

Qasim Khan Suri would remain member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Deputy Speaker till the decision of his appeal by the Supreme Court, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Qasim Khan Suri would remain member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Deputy Speaker till the decision of his appeal by the Supreme Court , Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Monday.

He was speaking to the media here outside the Supreme Court after hearing of a petition filed by Qasim Khan Suri against decision of an Election Tribunal which declared his 2018 election in constituency NA-265 (Quetta II) null and void.

The Supreme Court suspended the decision of the Election Tribunal till its final decision and restored Suri's status as an MNA.

Ali Muhammad, who was flanked by Qasim Suri and the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) supporters, said after the apex court's decision, Suri would continue to serve in his previous position.

After the court order, the congratulatory messages from the PTI supporters poured in.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir took to social media platform Twitter to felicitate Qasim Suri, terming the SC decision a victory of truth.