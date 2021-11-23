Qasim Suri urges students to work hard to take country forward on path of success

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday urged the students to work-hard to make the country move forward on path of success in all fields

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday urged the students to work-hard to make the country move forward on path of success in all fields.

Addressing the participants of a seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence Applications' here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) he said that the capable students from all over Pakistan had brought laurels for the country.

He said that only due to their devotion and hard work the dream of the founders of the country could materialize.

He asked the students to particularly focus in the sciences as there was a vast scope to excel, adding, gaining education was vital for a country to succeed and help it confront all modern day challenges.

He said the focus of the incumbent government was on health and education sectors.

The Deputy Speaker said, "Rapid changes have taken place during last few years and if we do not adopt modern technologies then we cannot move forward." Qasim Khan Suri said that only a nation would move forward which would adopt modern things on time.

He said that the powerful countries of the world had become helpless in the face of Corona but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government worked day and night to provide relief to the citizens.

The government helped the people particularly poorest of the poor and provided Rs 12,000 per family as financial assistance without any discrimination.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash program had been designed in the context of the economic hardship being experienced by the vulnerable due to the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Qasim Khan Suri said that thousands of non-deserving people were removed from the Benazir Income Support Program and their Names were extracted through artificial intelligence.

The Deputy Speaker further said that transactions amounting to trillions were done through mobile in the world.

Pakistan has the largest number of youth in the Muslim world, he said and urged the youth to focus on studies and work hard to excel.

Qasim Suri said that PTI had fulfilled its promise of making electoral process transparent and the electoral reforms package passed by the joint session of the parliament would help eliminate controversies about the election results in future.

He said that the PTI government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The Prime Minister would bring real change in the country and the citizens would be provided relief, he added.