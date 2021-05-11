UrduPoint.com
Qasim Suri Visits Hospitals To Review Arrangement Steps Against Corona In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Qasim Suri visits hospitals to review arrangement steps against corona in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday visited various hospitals in the city and reviewed arrangements to prevent coronavirus.

He inspected hospitals including Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex, Corona Wards, Vaccination Centers in Civil Hospital and Cardiology Wards and reviewed the measures taken for controlling the third wave of the pandemic.

Health DG Tahira Kamal, Civil Hospital MS Arbab Kamran and Deputy MS Javed were present on the occasion.

The doctors concerned briefed the deputy speaker about treatment facilities of corona patients and anti-corona vaccination processes in the hospitals.

The deputy speaker also spoke to the on-duty doctors, relatives of the patients and attendants about the facilities being provided to them in these hospitals.

He also appreciated the role of doctors for making efforts to control the virus in the province. The deputy speaker was accompanied by PTI leader Abdul Bari Bareach and others.

