Qasim Suri Visits PTV Quetta Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:49 PM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Friday said Pakistan Television (PTV) Quetta Center is a mother institution of Balochistan which were produced artists, singers, anchors, reports and hosts at international level

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Friday said Pakistan Television (PTV) Quetta Center is a mother institution of Balochistan which were produced artists, singers, anchors, reports and hosts at international level.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during visiting ptv Quetta.

Qasim Khan Suri said we all have to work together on emergency basis In order to introduce PTV in line with the requirements of modern times.

General Manager of PTV Ayub Bhai also briefed Qasim Khan Suri about various departments of Quetta Center and requirements of it in detais.

He also thanked Qasim Khan Suri for visiting the PTV Quetta Center for the first time and said that we are proud that Qasim Khan Suri has emerged as a hardworking, capable and seasoned middle class politician.

Qasim Khan Suri also assured the GM of PTV that he would meet the newly elected MD PTV Naeem Bukhari very soon to resolve the issues facing by the PTV.

