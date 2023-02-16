UrduPoint.com

Qasimabad Police Hands Over Missing Child To Relatives

The Qasimabad Police handed over the missing child to his relatives here on Thursday

According to the spokesperson, the news was published to search for the heirs of a missing child, Nadeem son of Arbab Chandio, after which the child's brother contacted the police.

SHO Qasimabad Inspector Sagheer Hussain Sangi handed over the child to his brother Ali Hassan after completing the legal formalities.

The child's brother thanked SSP Amjad Shaikh and the SHO of the concerned police station, the spokesman said.

