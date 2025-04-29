Qasim's Art Exhibition Opened
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A vibrant exhibition showcasing the works of renowned artist Muhammad Qasim was opened on Tuesday at the Punjab Arts Council.
The event was inaugurated by Federal Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman.
The ceremony attracted prominent artists, including Anjum Habibi, Arshad Chahal, Shabbir Zia, and Afzal Latifi, along with art students, enthusiasts, and government officials. Minister Rehman praised Qasim's work, noting its cultural depth and creative vision, while reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting artists who promote positive social values through their craft.
Sajjad Hussain highlighted the council's role in nurturing emerging talent through initiatives like "Talent Hunt," providing young artists a platform to showcase their skills. Attendees commended the Punjab Arts Council for its efforts in preserving and promoting Pakistan's cultural heritage.
The exhibition will remain open to the public for several days, inviting art lovers to experience the richness of Pakistani artistic expression.
