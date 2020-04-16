QASP, TBAE Donates 30000 Bags Of Wheat Flour To Deserving Persons
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Chinese Company TBAE donated 30,000 bags of 10kg wheat flour to the district government Bahawalpur for the poor and deserving people who became jobless due to the lockdown.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed received the bags and expressed gratitude towards the administration of QASP and TBAE.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali, Manager Operations QASP Hasan Askari and Director Security Col (R) Hasan Malik were present on the occasion.