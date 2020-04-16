UrduPoint.com
QASP, TBAE Donates 30000 Bags Of Wheat Flour To Deserving Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020

QASP, TBAE donates 30000 bags of wheat flour to deserving persons

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Chinese Company TBAE donated 30,000 bags of 10kg wheat flour to the district government Bahawalpur for the poor and deserving people who became jobless due to the lockdown

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Chinese Company TBAE donated 30,000 bags of 10kg wheat flour to the district government Bahawalpur for the poor and deserving people who became jobless due to the lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed received the bags and expressed gratitude towards the administration of QASP and TBAE.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali, Manager Operations QASP Hasan Askari and Director Security Col (R) Hasan Malik were present on the occasion.

