Qasuria urges Ulema to play role for promotion of sectarian harmony

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has urged the Ulema to play their role for the promotion of sectarian harmony among Muslims.

He was addressing the annual 'Al-Quds Seminar' held here at a private club under the auspices of the Shia Ulema Council, Dera.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the event, said that scholars of all religious schools of thought should play a positive and constructive role to promote sectarian harmony. The teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) should be followed for resolving all the issues.

The seminar was presided over by the Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, who welcomed all the guests and participants as a host.

He also thanked all the participants and guests at the end of the seminar.