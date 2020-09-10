UrduPoint.com
Qaswar Gardezi's Death Anniversary To Be Observed Friday In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

The death anniversary of politician, intellectual and founding president of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Syed Qaswar Gardezi would be observed in Multan on Friday, Sep 11, 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The death anniversary of politician, intellectual and founding president of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Syed Qaswar Gardezi would be observed in Multan on Friday, Sep 11, 2020.

Born on Sep 6 in 1922 in a family owning big chunks of agriculture land, Qaswar Gardezi proved his capabilities both in politics and business. He was known for not hiding his dissent during tenures of different governments in past and raised voice against what he perceived as wrong then.

He had died on Sep 11 in 1993 in Lahore and was buried in Multan.

