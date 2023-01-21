UrduPoint.com

QAT Celebrates Palejo's 93rd Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Swami Tahreek (QAT) celebrated the 93rd birthday of senior politician and intellectual Rasool Bux Palejo here on Friday.

A birthday ceremony was held at Gloria Marriage Hall in which QAT chief Ayaz Latif Palejo, Dr Aziz Talpur and other leaders were present.

A cake was also cut by QAT leaders to pay homage to the founder of Awami Tahreek.

While paying tributes to late Palejo, Ayaz Latif said Rasool Bux Palejo was the leader of the struggle for the rights of the poor and oppressed people.

He said that late Palejo struggled against corruption, dictatorship, extremism and feudalism in the country.

Rasool Bux Palejo encouraged farmers, laborers and women to protest for their rights, Ayaz Latif said, adding that his services will always be remembered for mamy years to come.

Ayaz Latif on this occasion alleged that the worst rigging has taken place in the recently held local body elections in Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

