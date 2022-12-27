QAT chief pays tribute to Ayaz Latif

President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz and said that he was a universal poet who wrote poetry in other languages including Urdu.

In a statement issued here on the eve of Ayaz's anniversary, Palijo said Ayaz would be regarded as a pleasant gift for many generations because of his enlightening poetry.

He urged the youth to read and write Sindhi poetry, prose and essays and to also sing the Sindhi songs.

"The students learning in elite private schools may have everything except but if they lack command over their mother tongue and bonding with their culture they will find themselves empty," he said.

Palijo advised youth to study literature besides their academic subjects.