QAT chief terms farmers' brutal murders an act of terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palejo has condemned the senseless killing of five farmers and a police officer in Nawab Wali Muhammad area of Shaheed Benazirabad district and termed it an act of terrorism.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palejo said that the responsibility for killing innocent farmers lies with the provincial government and local administration.

Ayaz Latif said that the people of Sindh were being held hostage by the terrorist mafia.

He demanded of the higher judiciary to take notice of the incident of brutal killing of innocent and unarmed farmers in Nawab Wali Muhammad and ensure arrest of the accused involved in this heinous incident.

He alleged the provincial ruling party of being the patron of the encroachment Mafia and said that the PPP leaders along with the Builder and Encroachment Mafia were occupying the lands of ordinary citizens by changing their Names by forgery but no one was going to ask them.

Ayaz Palejo said that a gangster rule has been established in Sindh which will not be accepted under any circumstances. He demanded that the killers of the martyred farmers be arrested and provided protection.