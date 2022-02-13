UrduPoint.com

QAT Chief Terms Farmers' Brutal Murders An Act Of Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

QAT chief terms farmers' brutal murders an act of terrorism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palejo has condemned the senseless killing of five farmers and a police officer in Nawab Wali Muhammad area of Shaheed Benazirabad district and termed it an act of terrorism.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palejo said that the responsibility for killing innocent farmers lies with the provincial government and local administration.

Ayaz Latif said that the people of Sindh were being held hostage by the terrorist mafia.

He demanded of the higher judiciary to take notice of the incident of brutal killing of innocent and unarmed farmers in Nawab Wali Muhammad and ensure arrest of the accused involved in this heinous incident.

He alleged the provincial ruling party of being the patron of the encroachment Mafia and said that the PPP leaders along with the Builder and Encroachment Mafia were occupying the lands of ordinary citizens by changing their Names by forgery but no one was going to ask them.

Ayaz Palejo said that a gangster rule has been established in Sindh which will not be accepted under any circumstances. He demanded that the killers of the martyred farmers be arrested and provided protection.

Related Topics

Sindh Terrorist Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

30 minutes ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

30 minutes ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

44 minutes ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

44 minutes ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

44 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>