QAT, JWP Condemn Attack On PTI Chief Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palejo has strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan near Gujranwala. Ayaz Latif Palejo termed firing on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his colleagues in PTI's long march, an act of cowardice

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palejo has strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan near Gujranwala. Ayaz Latif Palejo termed firing on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his colleagues in PTI's long march, an act of cowardice.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the QAT chief said that organizing protests was democratic right of political parties and no one could be allowed to attack such political activities.

Palejo demanded strict action against the attackers and said fool proof security should be provided to the PTI long march.

Meanwhile, Awami Jamshoro Party leaders also condemned the attack on PTI's long march and demanded inquiry into the incident.

President Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Sayed Lal Shah and Khadim Talpur and others said that such attacks were aimed at derailing democracy in the country.

They demanded investigation into the assassination bid on PTI chairman Imran Khan.

