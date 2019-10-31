QAT stages protest rally against demolition of houses

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The workers of Qoumi Awami Tahreek on Thursday staged protest demonstration against HDA's action to demolish houses in Sehrish Nagar area of Taluka Qasimabad.

The protest rally was taken out from Qasimabad to Shahbaz Building and Hyderabad Press Club which demanded to stop action of demolishing houses in Sehrish Nagar.

The Qoumi Awami Tahreek leaders Agha Abass, Dildar Abro, Mumtaz Buledi and others while addressing the rally said thousands of families would become shelter less if their houses had to be demolished.

The participants of the rally alleged that HDA along with the builder mafia had initiated action to demolish houses of local residents of Sehrish Nagar.

The participants of the rally while holding placards and banners, demanded of the Sindh Government to stop action against their houses in Sehrish Nagar as they were residing their since last many decades.