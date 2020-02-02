UrduPoint.com
QAT To Protest Against Alleged Corruption Of PPP's Government, Lack Of Development Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Qaumi Awami Tehreek will organize a protest demonstration across Sindh on February 14, 15 and 16 against alleged rampant corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government and lack of development works in the province.

A meeting of the party headed by its President Ayaz Latif Palijo at Nizamani House here Sunday also announced that the party would celebrate birthday of the party's founder and iconic nationalist leader late Rasool Bux Palijo.

The birthday commemoration would be held on February 21.

The QAT's ladies wing, Sindhyani Tehreek, would take out a rally on March 8 to mark the world women's day while on April 20 the party would organize a students' convention.

