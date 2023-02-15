Qatar always played pivotal role for unity in Muslim Ummah: Abdul Shakoor

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday said that Qatar had always played a pivotal role for the unity of Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday said that Qatar had always played a pivotal role for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani who called on him here at the Ministry, he said Qatar amazingly hosted the F�d�ration Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) World Cup and presented a beautiful introduction of islam to the world.

Abdul Shakoor said that the Ministry was grateful to the distinguished guest for the visit and expressed the hope that it would further promote relations at the government and public level.

He said that Qatar was a good friend of Pakistan and Pakistanis had deep love for Arabs and Arabic language.

The Qatari Ambassador said that Pakistan was a unique and beautiful land with rich in natural resources.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was a valuable friend of Qatar and a wise Islamic leader, he added.

The envoy said that Qatar was ready to cooperate with Pakistan on high-quality printed interpretations of the Holy Quran and books of Hadith.

The Ambassador said that it was planned to start Sehr and Iftar programmes in different areas of Pakistan in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

