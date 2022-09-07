UrduPoint.com

Qatar Charity Delegation Met With Commissioner, Assures Support In Relief Activities

A delegation of Qatar Charity headed by Nawaf Abdullah Hamadi here Wednesday met with Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and discussed various aspects of possible assistance from Qatar to flood-affected districts of Malakand Division

The delegation included Amin Abdur Rahman, Country Director of Pakistan for Qatar Charity, Ahmed Abdullah and A Rehman Bakumal from Bahrain and Michelle Shakir Dawood from Kuwait.

Member Provincial Assembly, Mian Sharafat Ali and Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Sohail Ahmed was also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Malakand Division thanked Qatar Charity delegation for expressing solidarity with people of KP especially of Malakand Division and for giving assurance of providing assistance and support to affected people.

He told that flood in Malakand Division has damaged tourism infrastructure, private property and agriculture land. He said that whole education system has been damaged while infrastructure related to agriculture has also suffered a blow.

The Qatar Charity delegation assured Commissioner Malakand Division of support in relief activities and said that a technical team would visit Malakand districts for a detailed assessment.

