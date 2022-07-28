Qatar Charity, PBM for further joint efforts for social security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Qatar Charity Head Amin Abdul Rahman on Thursday held a meeting with Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha and agreed to further strengthen the series of joint efforts in the field of social security.

The Qatar Charity chief congratulated Amir Fida Paracha on assuming the PBM MD position and expressed the best wishes during the meeting.

Highlighting the mutual love and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, the PBM MD expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for supporting the PBM in carrying out the various welfare activities including the provision of artificial limbs to the persons with disabilities.

He also expressed the hope that the PBM and Qatar Charity would continue their joint efforts to help the poor people of the country.