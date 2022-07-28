UrduPoint.com

Qatar Charity, PBM For Further Joint Efforts For Social Security

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Qatar Charity, PBM for further joint efforts for social security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Qatar Charity Head Amin Abdul Rahman on Thursday held a meeting with Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha and agreed to further strengthen the series of joint efforts in the field of social security.

The Qatar Charity chief congratulated Amir Fida Paracha on assuming the PBM MD position and expressed the best wishes during the meeting.

Highlighting the mutual love and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, the PBM MD expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for supporting the PBM in carrying out the various welfare activities including the provision of artificial limbs to the persons with disabilities.

He also expressed the hope that the PBM and Qatar Charity would continue their joint efforts to help the poor people of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Qatar Best Love

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

4 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.