Qatar Charity providing clean water, medical services in district Sanghar: Ashraf Mughal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) In order to improve the quality of life of the general public and underprivileged individuals, the social organization Qatar Charity Sanghar in collaboration with the district administration has provided various facilities including ablution areas, washrooms, hand pumps, and solar pumps in different mosques.

According to a statement, Ashraf Mughal, the District Manager of Qatar Charity informed that Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar, Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has identified specific areas where these services were being offered and these areas were receiving not only clean drinking water but also various other amenities.

He added that last week, medical camps were set up at Achro Thar and Sanghar Civil Hospital, providing free medical facilities and medicines to the public and they were working in collaboration with Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khwaja and Muslim Farooq, the Social Welfare Officer, to promote public welfare activities and their goal was to provide the people of Sanghar District, particularly residents of Achro Thar, with free access to clean water, standard healthcare facilities and medicines.

He said this initiative aims to create a healthy environment where underprivileged and vulnerable individuals, especially children could thrive.