Qatar delegation visit NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A high level delegation of Qatar Tuesday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) HQs where Sajid Baloch, Executive Director, NAVTTC, extended a warm welcome to the delegation of the brotherly country.

The delegation were given a detailed briefing that under the leadership of Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, NAVTTC has made significant achievements and upgraded the quality of Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) and Technical skills training in Pakistan.

NAVTTC is providing free of cost, income generating skills trainings with the objectives of employment for youth and quality skilled workforce for industry, focusing on Hi Tech trades.

The skills reforms program being implemented by the government is socially inclusive and it offers diversified training services to the youth in the modern technology based sectors, and is focused on employment generation locally and abroad.

NAVTTC is partnering with reputed international partners to enhance the quality and prestige of Pakistani TVET institutions. Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan are executing a joint skills testing and certification programme called "Skills Verification Program" (SVP), for providing a competent skilled work force to them.

The delegation lauded the accreditation initiatives of NAVTTC and expressed interest in accreditation of skills and training institutes.

To organize TVET system of the country on modern lines, the international recognized, Competency based training (CBT) system is being used, and NAVTTC Pakistan is now able to deliver training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements.

The distinguished delegation appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC's management for training about 1,00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate.

The delegation took keen interest in NAVTTC's NEXT Job and Skills Portal jobs.gov.pk, currently having profiles of 418,266 skilled Pakistani youth, and more than 470,000 jobs. These skills trainings are helping a large number of Pakistani skilled youth to get employed, also leading to national productivity and development.

The delegation was assured that highly skilled work force equipped with state of the art trainings is being made available for international labour market. Pakistan and Qatar agreed to enhance the cooperation in TVET sector, and further strengthening the brotherly relations between two countries.

The Qatar delegation visiting Pakistan included Mr. Mohammad Ali Al Meer, Ministry of Labour Affairs; Mr. Hamad Ali Al Afifha, Head of Coordination Section, International Cooperation Department; Mr. Saleem Darwish Al Mohannadi, Head of Work Permits Department; and Abdullah Hassan Almalki.

The senior representatives of Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development were also present on the occasion.