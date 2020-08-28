Qatar donates medical equipment to Afghan Refugees to fight Covid-19

Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday handed over a shipment of N-95 masks, medicines, Pulse Oximeters and other medical equipment to Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi to facilitate Afghan refugees to fight Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday handed over a shipment of N-95 masks, medicines, Pulse Oximeters and other medical equipment to Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi to facilitate Afghan refugees to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Press Release, Shehryar Khan Afridi expressing gratitude to Qatar Ambassador said the donations would greatly help Afghan refugees in fight against the pandemic.

He said that the Ambassador's passionate approach would largely help in further cementing Pakistan, Qatar friendly relationship.� Afghanistan is a conflict zone where humanity suffered enormously. Qatar and Turkey greatly supported and facilitated the Syrian refugees too.� Sensitizing the Ambassador over plight of Kashmiri Muslims, Shehryar Afridi said that�Hindutva regime in India is targeting religious minorities for mass conversions and Muslims are being targeted specially.

Kashmir has become a specific area where Muslims are being martyred, imprisoned and women are raped under a vicious plan of Muslim genocide.

Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that Qatar has been working with Pakistan on plans and initiatives to help the needy and deserving.

"As a flying officer, I was trained by professional Pakistani forces and it is the time to return the favour. We have doubled the number of Pakistani labor and another 90,000 Pakistanis have been added to the Qatar workforce in the past one year. We are facilitating the visa process and we have simplified the visa process," the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said that the cooperation with Pakistan was a priority area for his government and he would work extensively to promote brotherhood between the two nations.