Qatar Emiri Air Force Commander Calls On Air Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannai Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and appreciated professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interests, a PAF news release said.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu said Pakistan and Qatar had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, which were manifested through strong ties between the air forces of two countries.

He said both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance their existing bilateral cooperation.

"Pakistan values its relations with Qatar, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability," he added.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour to the Qatar Emiri Air Force commander.

