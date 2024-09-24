- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi To Participate In Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 02:57 PM
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship (QENS) ALKHOR visited Karachi. Upon arrival, the Ship was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Navy officers and sailors
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 Sep, 2024) Qatar Emiri Naval Ship (QENS) ALKHOR visited Karachi. Upon arrival, the Ship was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.
During the visit, Commanding Officer of the QEN Ship paid homage at Mazar-e-Quaid. He also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi.
During the meeting, he appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and security in the region. Additionally matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed.
The Qatari Ship will participate in joint exercise Asad Al Bahr and bilateral training and discussions with PN counterparts during its stay at Karachi.
The significant visit of Qatari Ship not only underscores the strong diplomatic ties between both countries but also present an opportunity to further augment defense and bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Annual Seerat conference held9 minutes ago
-
Rare falcon recovered19 minutes ago
-
Accused escapes abroad after taking Rs 6.2m from people19 minutes ago
-
Agreements signed with provinces to modernise TVET institutes19 minutes ago
-
Bid to arms smuggling foiled19 minutes ago
-
Dengue endemic, 58 new cases reported in Rawalpindi19 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes action against two constables19 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails appointment of Lt General Asim Malik as New ISI chief19 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed in road crash29 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Khanna29 minutes ago
-
Two more cops removed from service in Bannu38 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad demands announcement of policy on wheat, sugarcane39 minutes ago