Qatar Has Expressed Interest In Outsourcing Of Airports; Says Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Qatar has expressed interest in outsourcing of airports; says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday said Qatar and other countries were showing keen interest in investing in Pakistan's different sectors.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Qatar had expressed its interest in airports.

About outsourcing of airports, he said a committee had been constituted to look into the matter of airports.

To a question about sugar report, he said in a couple of days, a detail report would likely to present before the cabinet meeting.

As far as Independent Power Producers (IPPs) matter was concerned, the minister said we would opt the method of parleys to resolve issues in the IPPs sector.

To another question about budget, Asad Umar said the ministry of finance was working day and night to prepare the budget and hoped that after Eid-ul-Fitr, the date for presenting the next fiscal year budget would be announced.

In reply to a question about rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, he said there was serious need to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), otherwise, the number of virus cases would increase alarmingly.

