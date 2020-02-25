UrduPoint.com
Qatar Invites Pakistan For Signing Ceremony Between US And Taliban

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:16 PM

Qatar invites Pakistan for signing ceremony between US and Taliban

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan and Qatar have played an important role in peace deal between the US and the Taliban.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Qatar has formally invited Pakistan to attend a signing ceremony for peace deal between the United States and the Afghan Taliban in Doha, the sources claim here on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak gave invitation to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of Qatari Foreign Minister. The ceremony will be held in Doha on Feb 29, they add.

They also say that the foreign minister said that Pakistan and Qatar have always played a pivotal role in Afghanistan reconciliation and peace deal between the US and the Taliban.

“Pakistan welcomes peace deal between the US and the Taliban,” the sources say, adding that there was no military solution to Afghan conflict. “The world is acknowledging Pakistan’s stance on the matter,” he added.

Qureshi expressed confidence that the deal would lead to intra-Aghan dialogue. Previously, the both sides agreed to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Over 13,000 US soldiers will be withdrawn after the peace deal between Taliban and the US. However, the NATO troops would remain there in Afghanistan, following the US intervention to oust the Taliban in 2001.

This is first time that the deal is going to be signed at the end of this month as previously all such efforts were disrupted by some elements who did not want peace in Afghanistan. Last year in December, an attack on a U.S. military base put talks on hold.

“This is an important breakthrough in peace talks with the Taliban in recent days,” said US Secretary of State Pompeo. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said they had negotiated a proposal for a week-long reduction in violence.

