Qatar Keen To Invest In Agriculture, Livestock, Housing Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:29 PM

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador expressed interest in investment in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors of Punjab, according to official sources.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab had been an ideal province for investment and special incentives were being given to the foreign investors.

The Qatari investors could benefit from various facilities in special economic zones, being set up in Punjab province, he added.

He said that Punjab was an agricultural province where strong prospects of investments were available. "Our doors are always open on the Qatari investors and facilities were being provided under one roof," added the chief minister.

The Qatari ambassador said that cooperation would continue between his country and the Punjab province for social sector development.

CEO PBIT, Principal Secretary to CM and others were also present.

