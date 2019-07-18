UrduPoint.com
Qatar Lifts Ban On Import Of Pakistani Rice

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:12 PM

Qatar lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice

Pakistan will export 50,000 tonnes of rice in the first stage.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Qatar has lifted the ban on the import of Pakistani rice.

Rice exporters patron-in-chief Abdur Rahim Janoo has said that Pakistan will export 50,000 tonnes of rice in the first stage.

He said that the rice export will be increased from $2 to $5 billion.

The patron-in-chief said that Pakistan used to export five lac tonnes of rice to Pakistan, adding that he will try to make the market again.

Qatar annually imports 200,000 tonnes of rice.

Qatar had recently agreed to include Pakistani rice in the tender documents of the Central Tendering Committee which falls directly under the purview of Qatar’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The development had come during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar on January 21-22.

The lifting of the ban on Pakistani rice was expected to provide an additional US $40-50 million of rice exports to Qatar if the quality is maintained.

But the foreign minister later revealed that Qatar never lifted this ban.

However, reports now suggest that Qatar is ready to import Pakistani rice.

