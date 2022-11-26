UrduPoint.com

Qatar Makes History By Maintaining Islamic Values, Ethics In FIFA World Cup: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Qatar had made history by maintaining Islamic values and ethics during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, in an exclusive talk with APP, said holding Football World Cup in Qatar was a great source of happiness for the entire Arab Islamic world.

He said the arrangements made by Qatar government to host World Cup was amazing, praiseworthy and valuable. "The way, Qatar maintained its Islamic values in hosting the Football World Cup's grand opening ceremony will be remembered forever," he added.

He said the elements criticizing Qatar on account of ensuring the implementation on Islamic values and maintaining respective traditions during the FIFA World Cup, were, in fact, afraid of the success of an Arab Islamic country.

He said the Arab Islamic world leadership's presence in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup had demonstrated great solidarity with Qatar.

Ashrafi said the Arab Islamic world celebrated the great victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina in the opening match and in subsequent occasions of joy, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman draped Qatar's flag around his neck and so did Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani by draping Saudi Arabia's flag around his neck.

"It was a pleasing moment for the entire Arab Islamic world," he maintained.

He said Pakistan's government, Ulema, Mashaykh and people fully endorsed and supported the positive initiatives taken by Qatar and rejected the baseless propaganda carried out against it.

