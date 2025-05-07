Qatar offers role to de-escalate Pakistan-India tension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and discussed the prevailing situation in the region.

During the conversation, the prime minister of Qatar said that his country wanted to play its role in de-escalating the current situation in the region.

While thanking Qatar for its solidarity and support to Pakistan at this difficult time, the PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India’s missile strikes targeting six sites in Pakistan, as an unprovoked act of war.

He said India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity that had resulted in the death of 26 men, women and children, as well as destruction of few mosques, had imperiled peace and stability in the South Asia region.

The prime minister noted that while Pakistan desired peace in the region, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full vigour and force.

He recalled that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident, he had offered a neutral and transparent international investigation to look into India’s allegations. Pakistan would be happy if Qatar were to join this effort. However, India had chosen the dangerous path of aggression, which demonstrated its irresponsible State behaviour and aversion to peace in the region.

The Prime Minister of Qatar expressed condolences for the loss of precious lives and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace in South Asia.