Open Menu

Qatar Offers Role To De-escalate Pakistan-India Tension

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Qatar offers role to de-escalate Pakistan-India tension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and discussed the prevailing situation in the region.

During the conversation, the prime minister of Qatar said that his country wanted to play its role in de-escalating the current situation in the region.

While thanking Qatar for its solidarity and support to Pakistan at this difficult time, the PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India’s missile strikes targeting six sites in Pakistan, as an unprovoked act of war.

He said India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity that had resulted in the death of 26 men, women and children, as well as destruction of few mosques, had imperiled peace and stability in the South Asia region.

The prime minister noted that while Pakistan desired peace in the region, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full vigour and force.

He recalled that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident, he had offered a neutral and transparent international investigation to look into India’s allegations. Pakistan would be happy if Qatar were to join this effort. However, India had chosen the dangerous path of aggression, which demonstrated its irresponsible State behaviour and aversion to peace in the region.

The Prime Minister of Qatar expressed condolences for the loss of precious lives and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace in South Asia.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

16 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

16 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

16 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

16 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

16 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

16 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

17 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan