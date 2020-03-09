UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Suspends Flights To And From 14 Countries Including Pakistan Due Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:57 PM

Qatar suspends flights to and from 14 countries including Pakistan due Coronavirus

Qatari government advises its citizens to stay at home and avoid going abroad to keep themselves safe from novel Coronavirus.

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) In fight against Coronavirus, Qatari government temporarily suspended travel to and from 14 countries including Pakistan, the sources say here on Monday.

China, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, hilippines, South Korea, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, P Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand are included.

The flights of Qatar Airways have also been suspended by the Qatari government to stop possible spread of Coronavirus.

“The decision came in addition to Qatar Airways suspending flights,” said Qatari government officer. He said that flights were suspended to and from Italy—the top most country which has badly been hit by Coronavirus after Coroanvirus.

According to the official statement, the order would also affect individuals coming from these countries including visas upon arrival, resident or work permit holder and also the temporary visitors.

“The citizens and residents should avoid but essential travel at this time,” said the minister in the statement issued to local media. He also stated that these precautionary measures may be relied upon latest information and guidance of national health officials and international organizations on spread of Coronavirus.

“All this is being done for the safety all those people living in Qatar,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Thailand Bangladesh Syria Iran Sri Lanka Egypt Iraq Qatar South Korea Lebanon Nepal May Media All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supply of Vietnamese alumina to the UAE extended u ..

15 minutes ago

Japan baseball season delayed over coronavirus: co ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil u ..

12 minutes ago

Teenage boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Two killed, 1 injured in separate mishaps in Sargo ..

13 minutes ago

Police arrests 49 from different parts of city in ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.