Qatar suspends flights to and from 14 countries including Pakistan due Coronavirus

Qatari government advises its citizens to stay at home and avoid going abroad to keep themselves safe from novel Coronavirus.

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) In fight against Coronavirus, Qatari government temporarily suspended travel to and from 14 countries including Pakistan, the sources say here on Monday.

China, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, hilippines, South Korea, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, P Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand are included.

The flights of Qatar Airways have also been suspended by the Qatari government to stop possible spread of Coronavirus.

“The decision came in addition to Qatar Airways suspending flights,” said Qatari government officer. He said that flights were suspended to and from Italy—the top most country which has badly been hit by Coronavirus after Coroanvirus.

According to the official statement, the order would also affect individuals coming from these countries including visas upon arrival, resident or work permit holder and also the temporary visitors.

“The citizens and residents should avoid but essential travel at this time,” said the minister in the statement issued to local media. He also stated that these precautionary measures may be relied upon latest information and guidance of national health officials and international organizations on spread of Coronavirus.

“All this is being done for the safety all those people living in Qatar,” he added.