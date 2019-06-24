Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Qatar will provide $3 billion to Pakistan, international media claimed on Monday.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Qatar will provide a loan of $3 billion to Pakistan.

Qatari state news agency QNA said that Qatar is making $3 billion worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments.

With this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the agency reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also confirmed that Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said that Qatar has extended its support to Pakistan.

Congratulating the nation, she said that this will take Pakistan-Qatar relations to new heights, adding that the investment will have positive outcomes.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had a credibility internationally and the visit of Qatari Amir also proved the fact that the international community had complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Earlier, she had expressed the hope that visit of Qatari Amir would enhance bilateral trade, besides opening the door of more jobs for the youths in his country.

The two countries had agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workforce in Qatar that would also help in eliminating the monopoly of India there in IT sector, she added.