UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar To Invest $3 Billion In Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Qatar to invest $3 billion in Pakistan

With this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Qatar will provide $3 billion to Pakistan, international media claimed on Monday.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Qatar will provide a loan of $3 billion to Pakistan.

Qatari state news agency QNA said that Qatar is making $3 billion worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments.

With this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the agency reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also confirmed that Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said that Qatar has extended its support to Pakistan.

Congratulating the nation, she said that this will take Pakistan-Qatar relations to new heights, adding that the investment will have positive outcomes.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had a credibility internationally and the visit of Qatari Amir also proved the fact that the international community had complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Earlier, she had expressed the hope that visit of Qatari Amir would enhance bilateral trade, besides opening the door of more jobs for the youths in his country.

The two countries had agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workforce in Qatar that would also help in eliminating the monopoly of India there in IT sector, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Qatar Media Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

6 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

8 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.