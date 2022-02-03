Qatar to open new offices in Peshawar and Lahore to facilitate citizen of both nations

Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi said that Pakistan was looking to explore skilled and professional employment market in Qatar that was currently occupied by other competitors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3n(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi said that Pakistan was looking to explore skilled and professional employment market in Qatar that was currently occupied by other competitors.

Talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan has sent more than 3500 doctors, nurses, and technicians to Kuwait during the pandemic and 3000 more are in the pipeline, while at the same time, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is recruiting hundreds of medical professionals too. Qatar being an old good friend, tied to Pakistan by its British history, culture, values, and religion, must also explore such an offer, he said.

The Ambassador said that apart from the state offices in Islamabad and Karachi, new offices in Peshawar and Lahore would be opened soon to facilitate people of both nations. He said that he was looking forward to the Ministry's comprehensive proposal and is ready to sign MoUs with the government for promotion of skilled emigration.

The Ambassador expressed that being a student to a Pakistani flight instructor himself he has massive affection towards Pakistani expatriates in Qatar and he has already helped to increase their numbers by ten thousand to reach above one hundred and ten thousand in total.

He further stated that more than 53 security agencies have been reached by Qatar for security personnel for their newly built stadiums on quarter yearly contracts but more than 5000 Pakistani security personnel are being hired on five-year contract. He stated that Pakistani professionals, especially doctors, are world renown for their skill and he would wish for maximum skilled emigrants to be recruited by Qatar.

The Advisor thanked him for the visit by stating that frequent interactions will be carried out in the future for promotion of Pakistani emigration to Qatar.

