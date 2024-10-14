Qatar To Provide Jobs To Balochistan’s Skilled Youth
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sheikh Talal Khalifa Al Thani, member of the Qatar Royal family, on Monday said Qatar government would provide jobs to the skilled youth of Balochistan province.
He made this assurance while talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti here at CM Secretariat, Quetta on Monday.
A Qatar delegation led by Sheikh Talal Khalifa AL Thani is on an official visit to Balochistan.
While talking to the high-level delegation, the Chief Minister shared the salient feature of the “Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program.
“Under the program, the CM said some 30,000 skilled youth from Balochistan are being trained in various fields and traits. After the training phase, they would be sent to the countries where skilled individuals are required.
“For the first time in the province’s history, such a large number of youth are being given employment opportunities abroad,” CM Bugti said adding that “these young professionals will not only secure respectable jobs and support their families but also contribute to Pakistan’s economy by sending foreign remittances.
He emphasized that the program will bring economic stability, helping reduce poverty in the province.
Sheikh Talal Khalifa Al Thani lauding the initiative of the Balochistan government hoped the program will facilitate employment opportunities for Balochistani youth in Qatar.
Earlier, Sheikh Talal Khalifa Al Thani, also discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation.
