Qatar, Turkiye CGs Awarded With Honorary PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Consul Generals of the Republic of Turkiye and Qatar were awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees in a Special Convocation of Baqai Medical University held here at the Governor House.
According to the Governor House press release, Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has awarded honorary PhD degrees to Turkiye Consul General Cemal Sangu and Consul General of Qatar Nayef Shahein R.
M Al Saluiti for their diplomatic services rendered in Karachi.
Chancellor of Baqai Medical University Dr Shoaib Baqai, Vice Chancellor, Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.
Two industrialists Rehan Mehtab Chawla and Malik Shehbaz were also awarded honorary doctorate degrees for their performance in the business and export sector.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz7 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club7 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti7 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days7 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago