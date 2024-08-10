Qatar, Turkiye CGs awarded with honorary PhD degrees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Consul Generals of the Republic of Turkiye and Qatar were awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees in a Special Convocation of Baqai Medical University held here at the Governor House.

According to the Governor House press release, Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has awarded honorary PhD degrees to Turkiye Consul General Cemal Sangu and Consul General of Qatar Nayef Shahein R.

M Al Saluiti for their diplomatic services rendered in Karachi.

Chancellor of Baqai Medical University Dr Shoaib Baqai, Vice Chancellor, Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Two industrialists Rehan Mehtab Chawla and Malik Shehbaz were also awarded honorary doctorate degrees for their performance in the business and export sector.