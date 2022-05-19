Qatari ambassador calls on Rana Sana Ullah

Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani called on Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani called on Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Pak-Qatar relations were based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.

He stressed the need to further enhance these ties for promoting trade and tourism, said a press release.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan was desirous of expanding cooperation with Qatar in the energy sector, adding that Pakistanis working in Qatar were the Pakistan's valuable asset.

The Qatari ambassador said Pakistan and Qatar were best friends and this relationship would further be strengthened.

He further stated that Pakistanis working in Qatar were playing a vital role in the country's development.