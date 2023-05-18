UrduPoint.com

Qatari Ambassador Calls On Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Thursday called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Pak-Qatar relations were based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.

They discussed to enhance ties for promoting trade and tourism.

Ambassador of Qatar said that Pakistanis working in Qatar were the Pakistan's valuable asset and desired to enhance this number.

A total of 250,000 Pakistanis are employed in Qatar and it was agreed to enhance this figure of Pakistani manpower in Qatar upto 6,50,000.

The minister said that Qatari citizens would be provided visa facility on arrival in Pakistan.

The two countries agreed to continue full cooperation to deal with internal and security challenges.

The minister said there was an eternal relationship of trust between the people of the two countries and he thanked Qatar for financial assistance to flood victims in Pakistan during Geneva conference.

He said that Qatar had always supported Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for the Emir of Qatar.

The ambassador expressed special thanks to Pakistan for the security arrangements provided in the football World Cup.

