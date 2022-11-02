Qatari Ambassador lauds services of Pakistan Sweet Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Wednesday met with the children of Pakistan Sweet Home and said that it was best work to educate the orphan children and make them stand at their feet.

According to a press release issued here, the ambassador said that he did not know Pakistan was looking after orphan children at such a large scale. He said the courage, passion, and confidence of the children had inspired him.

The ambassador said Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamarud Khan and his team were fulfilling a great mission of serving humanity and the country.

He also assured that the government of Qatar would be ready for any possible cooperation in that regard.

On this occasion, Zamarud Khan said that Qatar had always been striving for the welfare of Pakistan and played a role for the education and training of orphans.

The children of Pakistan Sweet Home entertained the audience with a colorful performance of Pakistani culture.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan, and the children presented a commemorative shield to the Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.